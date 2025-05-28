Hyderabad District Administration Taken Out Rally To Celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer
Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2025 | 08:50 PM
On the occasion of Yom-e-Takbeer, a rally was taken out today to Shahbaz Building Mine Postmaster General's office under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zainul Abedin Memon, in which officials and employees of various government departments including revenue staff participated
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) On the occasion of Yom-e-Takbeer, a rally was taken out today to Shahbaz Building Mine Postmaster General's office under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zainul Abedin Memon, in which officials and employees of various government departments including revenue staff participated.
Addressing the rally DC said that It was the golden day in the history of India, when the country proved itself invincible in the field of defense.
He said that as a Pakistani, it is a day of pride for all, on this day the balance of power in the subcontinent was restored and Pakistan became the first Muslim country to acquire nuclear power.
"Defence is guaranteed and all of us should inform the new generation about the importance of this day", he added.
He further said that we all have to play our role to the fullest to protect the integrity, sovereignty and peace of the country.
Recent Stories
Under directives of Mansour bin Zayed, Theyab bin Mohamed approves contribution ..
High level delegation visits North Waziristan and Bannu, review security situati ..
Northern Bypass Cattle Market sees surge in visitors
Hyderabad District administration taken out rally to celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer
Uzbekistan embassy in Islamabad hosts business forum to expand bilateral trade, ..
SSP seeks guidance, recommendations of business community to improve functioning ..
Unregistered hostels, businesses fined in Haripur during special inspection driv ..
AUS, BEEAH launch professorship to advance environmental innovation, sustainabil ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses launch of the ‘UAE Future 50’
Lahore-based goat wins top prize at 27th Int'l Livestock Festival
Wali Khan marks Youm-e-Takbeer as symbol of national pride and strength
Five-member committee formed for KP universities's ranking
More Stories From Pakistan
-
High level delegation visits North Waziristan and Bannu, review security situation2 minutes ago
-
Northern Bypass Cattle Market sees surge in visitors2 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad District administration taken out rally to celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer2 minutes ago
-
SSP seeks guidance, recommendations of business community to improve functioning of Police2 minutes ago
-
Unregistered hostels, businesses fined in Haripur during special inspection drive48 seconds ago
-
Wali Khan marks Youm-e-Takbeer as symbol of national pride and strength51 seconds ago
-
Five-member committee formed for KP universities's ranking52 seconds ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated in Shaheed Benazirabad11 minutes ago
-
Conspiracy against Islamic teachings: The dangerous alliance of Khawarij and India exposed11 minutes ago
-
PM calls for unity, peace in region as he addresses Azerbaijan’s Independence Day ceremony15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting in Murree to review arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha11 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer observed in Gujrat25 seconds ago