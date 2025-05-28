Open Menu

Hyderabad District Administration Taken Out Rally To Celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Hyderabad District administration taken out rally to celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) On the occasion of Yom-e-Takbeer, a rally was taken out today to Shahbaz Building Mine Postmaster General's office under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zainul Abedin Memon, in which officials and employees of various government departments including revenue staff participated.

Addressing the rally DC said that It was the golden day in the history of India, when the country proved itself invincible in the field of defense.

He said that as a Pakistani, it is a day of pride for all, on this day the balance of power in the subcontinent was restored and Pakistan became the first Muslim country to acquire nuclear power.

"Defence is guaranteed and all of us should inform the new generation about the importance of this day", he added.

He further said that we all have to play our role to the fullest to protect the integrity, sovereignty and peace of the country.

