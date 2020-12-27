Hyderabad District Bar Association announces boycott of court proceedings

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad District Bar Association (HDBA) here Sunday announced boycott of the court proceedings in reaction to allegedly demeaning conduct of a judge.

The association has called for a complete boycott of the court proceedings, appealing the lawyers not to appear before the courts.

The district bar associations of Jamshoro and Tando Muhammad Khan districts have also announced the boycott.