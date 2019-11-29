Hyderabad District Bar Association announces election schedule

(@FahadShabbir)

The Hyderabad District Bar Association (HDBA) has issued the schedule for the bar elections which have been slated for January 18, 2020

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The Hyderabad District Bar Association (HDBA) has issued the schedule for the bar elections which have been slated for January 18, 2020

According to the schedule issued here on Friday, the elections would be conducted under supervision of 2nd Additional District and Session Judge Muhammad Abbas Siyal.

The electoral contest will be held on13 seats including president, general secretary, vice president, joint secretary, librarian, treasurer and seven members of the Managing Committee.

The interested candidates can submit their nomination forms from December 16 to 19 while the list of candidates will be displayed on December 20 which will be followed by the scrutiny on December 21.

The final list of the candidates will be displayed on December 24.