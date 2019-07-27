Hyderabad District Bar Association assures to resolve issues of lawyers at district court

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 08:56 PM

The office bearers of Hyderabad District Bar Association (HDBA) Saturday said that the District and Session Judge (DSJ) Hyderabad has assured them for resolving the issues confronted by the lawyers at the district court

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :The office bearers of Hyderabad District Bar Association (HDBA) Saturday said that the District and Session Judge (DSJ) Hyderabad has assured them for resolving the issues confronted by the lawyers at the district court.

According to a press release issued here, the judge assured that all complaints of the HDBA's members would timely be heard and addressed.

The judge said during the hearings the presiding officer would ask and verify name, number, CNIC and registration number of a lawyer.

"Junior associates of a law firm or an advocate must be enrolled.

Without enrollment they shall not put their appearance," he said.

The judge further assured that all the issues of the parking sheds would also be addressed.

"A petition under CrPC section 22-A and 22-B for protection and registration of FIR would be dealt with strictly in accordance to the law and the updated judicial policy," the judge told the HDBA.

The District and Session Judge stated that the case of the senior citizens and widows would be heard and decided expeditiously and if a counsel sought unnecessary adjournment the court could impose a cost.

