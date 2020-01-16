UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hyderabad District Bar Election On Saturday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 10:14 PM

Hyderabad District Bar election on Saturday

As many as 51 lawyers are in the electoral fray for 13 seats of District Bar Association Hyderabad for which the polling will be held on January 18 (Saturday).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :As many as 51 lawyers are in the electoral fray for 13 seats of District Bar Association Hyderabad for which the polling will be held on January 18 (Saturday).

According to details, some 26 candidates are contesting for six office-bearers while 25 others for seven managing committee seats.

The candidates for the slot of president include Mian Taj Muhammad Keerio, Farhad Ali Abro and S M Imran Alvi, while Rashid Nizam Arain and Mohsin Raza Gopang are vying for vice president.

Shahzeb Abbassi and Muhammad Suleman Unar are contesting for the post of general secretary, and Haji Khan Brohi and Zeeshan Ali Burdi for joint secretary.

For the seat of library secretary, the contest will be held among Muhammad Aamir Qureshi, Kamran Siyal, Zeeshan Bashir Chandio and Syed Tofique Ahmed Shah, and for treasurer Saifullah Dashti, Shakir Nawaz Shar and Saqib Ali Mughal are in the filed.

As many as 1,700 lawyers are registered to vote in the election.

Related Topics

Election Vote Lawyers Rashid Hyderabad Shar Saqib Ali January Post

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends MBCs Shahid launch

15 minutes ago

UAE participates in 12th regular session of Execut ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President attend Sharm ..

31 minutes ago

US Treasury to Allow 90-Day Wind Down Period for N ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce ,Federation of Pakistan ..

2 minutes ago

US Pentagon in Talks with Iraqi Hosts But Has No P ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.