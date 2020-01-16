Hyderabad District Bar election on Saturday

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :As many as 51 lawyers are in the electoral fray for 13 seats of District Bar Association Hyderabad for which the polling will be held on January 18 (Saturday).

According to details, some 26 candidates are contesting for six office-bearers while 25 others for seven managing committee seats.

The candidates for the slot of president include Mian Taj Muhammad Keerio, Farhad Ali Abro and S M Imran Alvi, while Rashid Nizam Arain and Mohsin Raza Gopang are vying for vice president.

Shahzeb Abbassi and Muhammad Suleman Unar are contesting for the post of general secretary, and Haji Khan Brohi and Zeeshan Ali Burdi for joint secretary.

For the seat of library secretary, the contest will be held among Muhammad Aamir Qureshi, Kamran Siyal, Zeeshan Bashir Chandio and Syed Tofique Ahmed Shah, and for treasurer Saifullah Dashti, Shakir Nawaz Shar and Saqib Ali Mughal are in the filed.

As many as 1,700 lawyers are registered to vote in the election.