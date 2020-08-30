Hyderabad division declared as calamity hit area due to rains

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Government has declared 20 districts including 09 districts of Hyderabad division as calamity-hit areas after heavy rains caused loss of human life and property there.

According to notification issued by the Relief Commissioner Sindh, provincial government, in exercise of the powers vested under section 3 of the Sindh National Calamities (Prevention and Relief) Act-1958, declared twenty districts of Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions.

All nine districts of Hyderabad division have been declared as calamity hit areas including Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Jamshoro, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Matiari and Dadu.

The Deputy Commissioner was directed to immediately assess specific losses and move for compensation to the concerned authorities.

The six districts of Karachi, two of Shaheed Benazirabad and three districts of Mirpurkahs divisions have also been declared as calamity hit areas and the Deputy Commissioners of these districts were directed to immediately assess specific losses and move for compensation to the concerned authorities.