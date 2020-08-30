UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hyderabad Division Declared As Calamity Hit Area Due To Rains

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 01:20 PM

Hyderabad division declared as calamity hit area due to rains

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Government has declared 20 districts including 09 districts of Hyderabad division as calamity-hit areas after heavy rains caused loss of human life and property there.

According to notification issued by the Relief Commissioner Sindh, provincial government, in exercise of the powers vested under section 3 of the Sindh National Calamities (Prevention and Relief) Act-1958, declared twenty districts of Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions.

All nine districts of Hyderabad division have been declared as calamity hit areas including Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Jamshoro, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Matiari and Dadu.

The Deputy Commissioner was directed to immediately assess specific losses and move for compensation to the concerned authorities.

The six districts of Karachi, two of Shaheed Benazirabad and three districts of Mirpurkahs divisions have also been declared as calamity hit areas and the Deputy Commissioners of these districts were directed to immediately assess specific losses and move for compensation to the concerned authorities.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Dadu Matiari Sujawal Government Rains

Recent Stories

Waha Capital launches Income Generating Islamic Fu ..

41 minutes ago

US reports 44,656 new COVID-19 cases

56 minutes ago

UAE aid ship arrives in Al Mukalla Port, Yemen

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Back to school amid caution and eagerne ..

2 hours ago

Brazil&#039;s coronavirus death toll at 120,262, w ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 24.99 million, d ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.