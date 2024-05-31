Hyderabad division on high alert after positive polio samples, Intensive campaign planned

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Environmental samples have tested positive for polio in three districts of the Hyderabad Division including Hyderabad, Jamshoro and Badin.

These districts have been identified as high-risk areas, therefore a campaign should be conducted vigorously in these districts in the month of June.

This was announced by the Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad, Ahsan Ali Qureshi, during a divisional task force meeting to review preparations for the upcoming campaign.

Commissioner Qureshi highlighted the extreme heatwave in the province and stressed the importance of taking care of frontline workers by providing them with ambulances, cold water, hats, and lemon water.

During the meeting, Focal Person of the divisional task force for polio Jamshed Khanzada briefed attendees that all targets were met during the SNID polio campaign in last April.

He noted that the last polio case in Pakistan was reported in Qilla Abdullah, and environmental samples from three areas in Hyderabad including Tulsi Das, Qadir Nagar and Latifabad pumping stations tested positive for the polio virus, which was matched with the virus of the Quetta.

Khanzada reported that in the division's nine districts, 26,635 children were still not available (SNA) for vaccination, and 1,769 children had refused the vaccine, including 1,366 refusal cases in Hyderabad.

Efforts were underway, with the help of the revenue department, to reach and vaccinate these children.

There were 5,250 missing children, the highest number being in Tando Allahyar, and warning letters have been issued to address this challenge. Area Coordinator Dr. Raja Batra mentioned the high-risk status of Hyderabad, Jamshoro and Badin due to positive environmental samples. Teams were stationed at recreational spots of Thatta, highways and toll plazas entry points of the districts for administer polio drops.

Dr. Jameel underscored the need to focus on high-risk UCs and migrating populations, survey of houses, particularly three UCs around Qasimabad and Latifabad. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad mentioned that four ambulances and ice arrangements were in place to maintain the cold chain amidst the hot weather.

District Health Officer (DHO) Hyderabad Dr. Lala Jafar informed the meeting that 250,000 homes would be rechecked to ensure no child is left unregistered due to migration, which has increased the number of children.

Deputy Commissioners and other officials from Matiari, Jamshoro, Dadu, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Tando Allahyar and Tando Muhammad Khan attended the meeting via video link.