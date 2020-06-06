Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Announces Power Supply Suspension On June 07
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 12:43 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) will suspend power supply for 6 hours on June 7 to some 15 electric feeders powered from Muhammadi Grid Station Latifabad.
The HESCO's spokesman informed here Friday that power supply would be suspended from 6 am to 12 noon. The company requested the consumers to cooperate with HESCO staff during the suspension.