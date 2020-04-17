UrduPoint.com
Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Asks Hundred Percent Outstanding Dues Recovery From Medical Stores, Super Marts

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 08:41 PM

The Chief Executive Officer Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Abdul Haq Memon has asked the officers to ensure hundred percent recovery of outstanding dues from medical stores, super marts, fruits and vegetables shops which have been allowed to continue their business during lockdown

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The Chief Executive Officer Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Abdul Haq Memon has asked the officers to ensure hundred percent recovery of outstanding dues from medical stores, super marts, fruits and vegetables shops which have been allowed to continue their business during lockdown.

He issued such directives while presiding over meeting of the Superintending Engineers and officers of HESCO Operation Circles of Hyderabad, Laar, Mirpurkhas and Nawabshah here at his office on Friday.

The meeting was also attended by the Executive Engineers, Deputy Director Technical, Revenue Officers and Sub-Divisional Officers reviewed the progress of the recovery of outstanding dues from consumer in wake of relaxation announced by the government due to lockdown.

The Chief Executive Officer said that the government had allowed the medical stores, super marts, grocery, vegetable and fruits shops to continue business during lockdown therefore, the payments of electricity bills and outstanding dues should be ensured from the owners.

Similarly, he said that HESCO staff should carry out extensive checking of the bills of domestic consumers and ensure the payments of bills from those who utilized 300 units and above. In case of non-payment of electricity bills and outstanding arrears, the power connections should be disconnected, he said.

He also directed the activation of all customer service centres, hearing of customers complaints on phone and resolving their issues at the earliest.

The meeting also reviewed the arrangements to be carried out during the month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak and decided to carry out strict surveillance, proper maintenance of power transformers and strict action against power theft with registration of FIRs against defaulters.

