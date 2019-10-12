UrduPoint.com
Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Chief Assures Addressing Business Community Issues

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 11:07 PM

Chief Executive Officer Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Abdul Haq Memon has assured the business community that all issues related to power distribution company will be resolved by evolving an effective system of addressing complaints at the earliest

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Executive Officer Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Abdul Haq Memon has assured the business community that all issues related to power distribution company will be resolved by evolving an effective system of addressing complaints at the earliest.

The HESCO is generating a huge amount from business community therefore all out efforts will be made to take prompt action on complaints including installation of new connections, repair and maintenance of power transformers and other installations, he added.

The HESCO chief expressed these remarks while addressing a reception hosted by Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry here at HCSTASI Secretariat on Saturday.

He assured that he will ask the executive engineers and Sub-divisional officers to ensure early removal of electric faults by attending customers' complaints.

On a suggestion of the President HCSTSI, he agreed the creation of a Whatsapp group comprising HESCO officers and representatives of the traders organization so that the complaints regarding electricity faults could be resolved at the earliest.

He also agreed with formation of a committee which could settle the issues including issuance of detection bills.

He informed that the upgrading of all feeders with laying of high tension lines as well as grant of B-1 and B-2 connections will be implemented at the earliest.

President HCSTSI Doulat Ram Lohana in his welcome address highlighted the issues being faced by the people, particularly the small traders and industrialists of Hyderabad.

