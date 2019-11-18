Hyderabad Electric Supply Company dismiss SDO over poor performance

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has dismissed a Sub Divisional Officer due to poor performance

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has dismissed a Sub Divisional Officer due to poor performance.

The spokesman of HESCO Sadiq Kubar informed here on Monday that Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Saleem Khan took the action against SDO Shahzad Akbar Loond dismissing him from service.

He told that the action had been taken under Pakistan WAPDA Employees E and D Rules 1978.

According to Kubar, Loond was posted in Tandojam Subdivision in Hyderabad rural.

The spokesman said HESCO Chief Executive Officer Abdul Haq Memon had directed the officials to put an end to the power theft and ensure 100 percent recovery.

He added that the CEO had warned that any officer or staff found negligent in their duty would face the disciplinary action.