Hyderabad Electric Supply Company expedites recovery campaign in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has expedited recovery campaign in Liaquat Colony area here on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has expedited recovery campaign in Liaquat Colony area here on Wednesday.

On the directives of HESCO Chief Executive Officer, Abdul Haq Memon and Superintending Engineer Abdul Sattar Soho, officials of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company also visited Tando Wali Muhammad, Bhains colony and other areas of Liqauat colony sub division and disconnected illegal power supply connections and recovered electricity dues from the consumers.

HESCO's Sub Division union chairman Sajjad Qaimkhani along with other officials visited various localities and insisted the consumers to pay electricity bills timely.

HESCO officials also disconnected illegal power supply connections and recovered outstanding dues from the consumers.