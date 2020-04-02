- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Hyderabad Electric Supply Company extends due dates for electricity bills up to April 7
Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Extends Due Dates For Electricity Bills Up To April 7
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 12:17 AM
Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has extended due dates for payment of billing cycle of March, 2020 up to April 07 without any late payment surcharge
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has extended due dates for payment of billing cycle of March, 2020 up to April 07 without any late payment surcharge.
According to a notification issued here on Wednesday by the Additional Director General (Commercial) HESCO, Hyderabad, the billing due dates for the batches number i-e 24, 27, 28, 29, 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09 and 10 have been extended up to 07 April 2020 without any late payment surcharge in respect of the consumers of the above mentioned batches.