Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Extends Last Date For Payment Of Electricity Bills To April 7.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 09:39 PM

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company extends last date for payment of electricity bills to April 7.

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has extended the last date for payment of the electricity bills to April 7

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has extended the last date for payment of the electricity bills to April 7.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, the last date has been extended for those batch numbers whose late dates as stated in the electricity bills were from March 27 to April 6.

The extension has been given in light of the directions of the Federal government in view of the prevailing lock down situation in the country, according to HESCO.

