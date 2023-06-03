Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Chief for ramp-up action against power theft, bills recovery

The Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muzaffar Ali Abbassi has directed the officers of Larh and Nawabshah circles to ramp up action against power theft and ensure 100 per cent recovery of the electricity bills

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muzaffar Ali Abbassi has directed the officers of Larh and Nawabshah circles to ramp up action against power theft and ensure 100 per cent recovery of the electricity bills.

According to the company's spokesman, Abbassi chaired a meeting at his office here on Saturday to review the performance of the 2 circles.

He asked the officers to consider the power thieves as enemies of the company and to take action against them accordingly.

The CEO said the officials should register FIRs against the power theft and might also get the thieves arrested.

He advised them to adopt a consumer-friendly approach by addressing consumer complaints on priority and by providing new electricity connections without hassle.

Chief Commercial Officer Nisar Ahmed Memon, Regional Manager Rasheed Ansari, Manager Commercial Zaki Mukhtar and other officers attended the meeting.