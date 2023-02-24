UrduPoint.com

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Cuts 10,791 Connections

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023

The teams of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) have severed 10,791 connections on the grounds of power theft and default in payment of the electricity bills

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The teams of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) have severed 10,791 connections on the grounds of power theft and default in payment of the electricity bills.

The spokesman of HESCO Sadiq Kubar informed here on Friday that 4,856 connections of the company's consumers in the region had been cut off because of non-payment of the bills.

According to him, 15 connections of the tube wells were also severed against the default of Rs 8.729 million dues.

He told that the teams of HESCO also submitted 33 letters for registration of FIRs in the concerned police stations against the power thieves.

The spokesman said the HESCO's Chief Executive Officer Muzaffar Ali Abbassi had directed the officers and staff to continue crackdown against power theft and the driver for recovery of the unpaid bills.

