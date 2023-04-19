UrduPoint.com

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Extends Electricity Bills Payment Date

The management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has extended the date for the payment of electricity bills for the month of April 2023 due to Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

According to a statement issued by HESCO spokesman, due to Eid holidays already notified by the government from April 21 to 25, the due date for payment of electricity bills of batch number 1, 2, 3, 24, 27, 28 and 30 was extended to 26, 27 and 28 April 2023.

HESCO has given this facility to its consumers for their convenience, he said.

