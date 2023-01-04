Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) new CEO assumes charge

UrduPoint.com

Gul Muneer Surhio assumed the charge of Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) here on Wednesday, after the retirement of Muhammad Khan Sohu

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Gul Muneer Surhio assumed the charge of Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) here on Wednesday, after the retirement of Muhammad Khan Sohu.

The company's spokesman informed that after taking charge Surhio also held a meeting with the officers and shared his vision and plan for improving performance of the company.

He emphasized on the need of ensuring 100 percent recovery of the electricity bills and taking action against the power theft.

The Chief Operating Officer Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan, Chief Commercial Officer Nisar Ahmed Memon, Acting Chief Engineer Roshan Ali Otho, Director HR and Admin Shafiq Ahmed Memon and other officers attended the meeting.

The officers welcomed the new CEO and assured their complete cooperation.

