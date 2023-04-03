Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) removes 670 direct,illegal connections in crackdown against electricity theft

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) as part of its crackdown against the theft of electricity by the organizers of street cricket removed 670 direct and illegal connections in 13 districts in its jurisdiction

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) as part of its crackdown against the theft of electricity by the organizers of street cricket removed 670 direct and illegal connections in 13 districts in its jurisdiction.

The company's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Monday that during the night long action, 312 search lights, 150 LED bulbs and electric cables were confiscated.

He added that the teams of HESCO also submitted letters for registration of FIRs against the power thieves in various police stations of the 13 districts.

The spokesman said the action would continue on a daily basis in the holy month of Ramazan.