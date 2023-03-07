UrduPoint.com

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Suspends Power Supply To Different Areas Due To Fault

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2023 | 11:43 PM

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) suspends power supply to different areas due to fault

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) suspended the power supply to some areas located in the centre of Hyderabad powered through five feeders of 11 KV each after one of the feeders developed a fault

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) suspended the power supply to some areas located in the centre of Hyderabad powered through five feeders of 11 KV each after one of the feeders developed a fault.

HESCO's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Tuesday night that the Defence feeder developed some fault after which four other feeders including Saddar, Magnum Mall, New Cantt, and HDA were also shut down for safety reasons.

He informed that the teams of HESCO were working to address the fault as quickly as possible.

He apologized to the consumers on behalf of the company and appealed for their cooperation.

