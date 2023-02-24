UrduPoint.com

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) To Suspend Power Supply From Feb 25 To March 1

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to suspend power supply from Feb 25 to March 1

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) will suspend the electric supply to 11 feeders of 11 KV of 132 KV NTPS and 132 KV Latifabad grid stations for 4 hours a day from February 25 to March 1

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) will suspend the electric supply to 11 feeders of 11 KV of 132 KV NTPS and 132 KV Latifabad grid stations for 4 hours a day from February 25 to March 1.

The company's spokesman informed here on Friday that the shutdown for the maintenance purpose would be implemented from 9 am to 1 pm daily for 5 days.

According to him, several localities of Latifabad taluka would be affected.

The company's requested the consumers to extend cooperation during the power supply suspension.

