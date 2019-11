Hyderabad Electric Supply Company management suspends 12 meter readers

(@FahadShabbir)

The management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company has suspended 12 meter readers of HESCO Operation Sub-Division Qasimabad with immediate effect on account of misconduct

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :The management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company has suspended 12 meter readers of HESCO Operation Sub-Division Qasimabad with immediate effect on account of misconduct.

According to HESCO spokesman the officials who have been placed under suspension included Shafiq Ahmed Mangi, Javed Ahmed Sehto, Nadim Khan Tunio, Zahid Hussain Jokhio, Abdul Hameed Qureshi, Shahid Ashraf, Bilawal Ali Memon, Syed Iqbal Shah, Syed Aziz Ahmed Shah, Syed Jan Muhammad, Waqas Ali Solangi and Abdul Munaf Nizamani.