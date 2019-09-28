UrduPoint.com
Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Organised Open Katchery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 06:15 PM





NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :The electricity consumers of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) piled heaps of complaints against Sub Divisional Officer Qazi Ahmed during an open katchery organized at Qazi Ahmed Town to hear the grievances of electricity users.

The open katchery was organized on the directives of Chief of Hesco and was attended by SE Hesco Circle Nawabshah Muhammad Mithal Shaikh, XEN Insaf Ali Brohi, SDO Sub Division Qazi Ahmed Makhdoom Mudasir and other officials.

Electricity consumers complained that Hesco was resorting to unannounced load shedding while consumers were being issued bills with additional reading and detection bills.

Addressing the open katchery, SE Hesco Muhammad Mithal Shaikh said that the complaints of consumers would be addressed immediately and Hesco employees involved in excess billing would be dealt with action.

