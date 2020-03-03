- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Hyderabad Electric Supply Company recovery teams take action against defaulters, power theft
Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Recovery Teams Take Action Against Defaulters, Power Theft
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 11:40 PM
The recovery teams of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) continued action for recovery of outstanding dues from defaulters and against power theft on Tuesday
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The recovery teams of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) continued action for recovery of outstanding dues from defaulters and against power theft on Tuesday.
According to HESCO spokesman, the recovery teams conducted raids in areas of Latifabad, Qasimabad, Hussainabad, Mir Hassanabad, Sehrish Nagar and other areas of Hyderabad district and disconnected 220 power connections on charge of non-payment of outstanding dues.
The teams also detected over one hundred illegal connections and removed the same with submission of letters in respective Police Stations for registration of cases against stealers.