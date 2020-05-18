UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Severed Over 6,500 Illegal Connections In 13 Districts

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 10:46 PM

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company severed over 6,500 illegal connections in 13 districts

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) during its ongoing drive against the power theft severed more than 6,500 illegal connections in 13 districts of its operation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) during its ongoing drive against the power theft severed more than 6,500 illegal connections in 13 districts of its operation.

The HESCO's spokesman informed here Monday that 6,545 connections were severed in the districts of Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Nawabshah divisions.

He said the officials concerned also lodged complaints for registration of FIRs against the illegal connections in the police stations of three divisions.

The spokesman said the drive was being carried out as part of the measures to check and balance the load on the transformers in order to prevent damage to the transformers which resulted in the power outages in the concerned areas.

He told that 539 illegal connections in Hyderabad, 493 in Badin, 581 in Nawabshah, 325 in Umerkot, 426 in Thatta, 423 in Sanghar, 359 in Tando Allahyar and 362 in Tando Muhammad Khan districts, among other areas, were cut off.

The spokesman said the HESCO's chief had directed the officials to take action even against the company's staff if they were found conniving in the power theft.

Separately, the HESCO has extended the last date for payment of the electricity bills for the batches 1 to 5.

The last date has been extended by 2 days to May 21 for the batch number 1, May 21 for the batch number 2, May 28 for batch number 3 and number 4, and May 29 for batch number 29.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Company Hyderabad Nawabshah Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar May

Recent Stories

RTA signs Metro Station Naming Rights agreement wi ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Media launches ‘Together_Praising_Rati ..

2 hours ago

UK Gov't Announces $730 Million Support Package fo ..

5 minutes ago

Sweden records deadliest month in almost 30 years

5 minutes ago

France, Germany propose 500 bn euro economic relau ..

5 minutes ago

Heart attack prevention efforts lag for people wit ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.