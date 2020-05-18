Hyderabad Electric Supply Company severed over 6,500 illegal connections in 13 districts

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) during its ongoing drive against the power theft severed more than 6,500 illegal connections in 13 districts of its operation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) during its ongoing drive against the power theft severed more than 6,500 illegal connections in 13 districts of its operation.

The HESCO's spokesman informed here Monday that 6,545 connections were severed in the districts of Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Nawabshah divisions.

He said the officials concerned also lodged complaints for registration of FIRs against the illegal connections in the police stations of three divisions.

The spokesman said the drive was being carried out as part of the measures to check and balance the load on the transformers in order to prevent damage to the transformers which resulted in the power outages in the concerned areas.

He told that 539 illegal connections in Hyderabad, 493 in Badin, 581 in Nawabshah, 325 in Umerkot, 426 in Thatta, 423 in Sanghar, 359 in Tando Allahyar and 362 in Tando Muhammad Khan districts, among other areas, were cut off.

The spokesman said the HESCO's chief had directed the officials to take action even against the company's staff if they were found conniving in the power theft.

Separately, the HESCO has extended the last date for payment of the electricity bills for the batches 1 to 5.

The last date has been extended by 2 days to May 21 for the batch number 1, May 21 for the batch number 2, May 28 for batch number 3 and number 4, and May 29 for batch number 29.