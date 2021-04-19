Hyderabad Electric Supply Company suspends SDO Odero Lal Subdivision

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has suspended SDO Odero Lal Subdivision after a man, his son and grandson were electrocuted to death from the company's cables in Tando Adam, Sanghar district, on Sunday.

The company's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here Monday that the SDO Ghayasuddin Shaikh had been put under suspension and directed to report at the office of General Manager Operations in Hyderabad.

An employee of Government Girls Degree College, 53 years old Abdul Hakeem Chutto, his son 30 years old Ghulam Qadir Chutto and grandson 10 years old Javed Chutto were electrocuted to death on Sunday.

They were riding on a motorbike when an 11,000 KV transmission wire fell over them.

Muhammad Sharif Chutto, a family member, later lodged a FIR at Tando Adam police station nominating Chief Engineer Aziz Bhutto, SDO Shaikh, Line Superintendent Imam Bux Mashori under sections 322 and 427 of Pakistan Penal Code.

The police also arrested Shaikh and Mashori but Bhutto could not be arrested.