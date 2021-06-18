Hyderabad Electric Supply Company to regularize daily wage employees

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) is regularizing 551 daily wage employees after approval by the company's Board of Directors

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) is regularizing 551 daily wage employees after approval by the company's board of Directors.

The HESCO's Chief Executive Officer Rehan Hameed informed the company's workers while addressing them at the Labour Hall near Haider Chowk here Friday that another 42 part-time employees would receive a 25 percent higher pay.

He apprised the workers that the company would bear monthly expenditure of Rs 33.9 million on the account of monthly salaries which would be paid to the regularized staff.

However, he warned the employees that the company would show zero tolerance towards the staff found negligent in their work.

Hameed informed that the company was acquiring 12 bucket mounted vehicles which would be used to fix faults on the electric poles.

He emphasized on the need of wearing safety gear during repair or maintenance work on the transmission system.

The CEO also asked the HESCO's employees to show respect to the company's consumers while dealing with them.

The President of All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Labour Union Abdul Latif Nizamani expressed gratitude to HESCO's Board of Directors for approving regularization of 551 employees.

He also assured the CEO that the company's staff would effectively implement the crackdown against the power thieves and defaulters of the electricity bills in the entire HESCO region.