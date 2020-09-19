Hyderabad Electric Supply Company to suspend power supply on Sept 20

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) will suspend the power supply to 23 feeders of Qasimabad Grid Station on September 20 due to repair and maintenance works

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) will suspend the power supply to 23 feeders of Qasimabad Grid Station on September 20 due to repair and maintenance works.

The company's spokesman informed here Saturday that the power supply would remain suspended for 7 hours from 8 am to 3 pm.

The areas which would be affected include, Saddar, Cantt, GOR, Defence, Bohri Bazaar, Qasimabad, Baldia, Fort, Citizen Colony, Sehrish Nagar, Naseem Nagar, Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Naqash Villas and Sarfaraz Baba, among others.