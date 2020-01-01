Hyderabad experiences the coldest day at start of new year

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The civic activities in Hyderabad almost paralyzed on Wednesday as a result of the lowest temperature experienced by the citizens on the first day of the new year.

On the first day of January 2020, the local met office recorded 4.5 degree Celsius as minimum temperature with 14.2 degree Celsius maximum which experienced by the citizens after many decades. The lowest temperature ever in the winter was 3.3 degree Celsius recorded in Hyderabad on January 21, 1973.

As a result of cold breeze, the civic activities almost paralyzed as majority of the citizens did nothing and preferred to remain inside their houses, however, teachers of public and private educational institutions experienced hardship while resuming duty after completion of winter vacations.

The citizens were expecting extension in winter vacations, but they expressed regrets when the provincial education department did not show any interest to extend the vacations.

The attendance of students in public and private educational institutions was reported thin as the parents preferred to save their children from freezing breeze. Similarly, thin attendance was also witnessed in public and private sector offices with deserted look in business areas and shopping centres of Hyderabad.