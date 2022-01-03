Hyderabad Family Festival concludes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :The historical "Family Festival" organized by the district administration and Pakistan Army here concluded on Sunday night.

The Family Festival, which lasted for 9 days, provided entertainment opportunities to thousands of citizens of Hyderabad while different programs, events and shows were organized.

The musical carnival, flower shows, Meena Bazar, Bassant Festivity, Industrial Trade shows, food Court, Book Fair, kids play area, Arts and Cultural Display Shows and Kids Mini Theater were staged at Rani Bagh to pay tribute to founder of Pakistan Quaid Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Pakistan Army, Sindh Rangers and Police also provided fool proof security to the participants of the festival where only families were allowed to participate.

Thousands of people belonging to all four talukas and other adjoining areas of Hyderabad district enjoyed visiting family festivals in which musical carnivals and other shows were widely attended.

Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch and DIG Pir Muhammad Shah formally inaugurated the festival on December 25 while Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, SSP Sajid Amir Sadozai and officers of Pakistan Army, Rangers and other relevant departments frequently visited the festival to supervise arrangements of the event.

Famous singers, stage actors, artists and prominent personalities from Hyderabad and other parts of the country performed in full swing.

A spectacular fireworks display was arranged on New Year night (Dec 31) which was attended by thousands of people.