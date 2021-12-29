UrduPoint.com

Hyderabad Family Festival Continues With Musical Night

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2021 | 11:23 PM

Hyderabad family festival continues with musical night

The Family Festival organized by the district administration in collaboration with Pakistan Army was continued for the fifth day on Wednesday at Rani Bagh Hyderabad where a large number of the people participated

The artists including Umair Aslam, Saher Ali, Safdar Abbasi and comedian Qadir Bakhsh Mitho performed at the musical night and entertained the participants.

The artists including Umair Aslam, Saher Ali, Safdar Abbasi and comedian Qadir Bakhsh Mitho performed at the musical night and entertained the participants.

During the musical night, the youth made the festival exciting by putting on dances and "Bhangras".

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Namai supervised all arrangements and security at the festival.

Pakistan Army, Rangers and Police jawans were deployed for maintaining security of the festival.

Fireworks will be displayed on New Year's Eve after 12 o'clock at night on December 31.

