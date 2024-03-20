Open Menu

Hyderabad: Fines Imposed On 8 Traders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2024 | 08:09 PM

Hyderabad: Fines Imposed on 8 Traders

As many as 20 thousand 500 rupees fines were imposed on 8 traders in district Hyderabad during crackdown against profiteers, on the ninth day of Ramazan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) As many as 20 thousand 500 rupees fines were imposed on 8 traders in district Hyderabad during crackdown against profiteers, on the ninth day of Ramazan.

These actions were taken by the concerned Assistant Commissioners and Revenue Officers on the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, against the traders who did not display the price lists at the proper place and charged extra price for essential items by violating law.

Meanwhile, a fine of 5 thousand rupees was collected from one trader in taluka City, 10 thousand rupees from one trader in taluka Latifabad, 3 thousand rupees from 3 traders in taluka Qasimabad and 2500 rupees were collected from 3 traders in taluka Rural.

Related Topics

Fine Hyderabad Price Qasimabad From

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif vows eq ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif vows equal opportunities for less pri ..

59 seconds ago
 China calls for Palestine full membership in UN, r ..

China calls for Palestine full membership in UN, road map for two-state solution

1 minute ago
 63 arrested on profiteering, fine imposed on 248 s ..

63 arrested on profiteering, fine imposed on 248 shopkeepers

1 minute ago
 Ministers reviews Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardio ..

Ministers reviews Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha project

1 minute ago
 CDA starts anti encroachment drive in federal capi ..

CDA starts anti encroachment drive in federal capital

1 minute ago
 EU GSP-Plus increases Pak-EU trade volume:Commerce ..

EU GSP-Plus increases Pak-EU trade volume:Commerce Minister

7 minutes ago
Provincial Minister for Prisons Ali Hassan Zardari ..

Provincial Minister for Prisons Ali Hassan Zardari not to avail privileges as Mi ..

7 minutes ago
 Ministers, former NA Speaker inspect health projec ..

Ministers, former NA Speaker inspect health projects in Swabi

7 minutes ago
 Polish farmers block roads in new Ukraine imports ..

Polish farmers block roads in new Ukraine imports protest

7 minutes ago
 WASA constitutes 30 special teams for cleansing of ..

WASA constitutes 30 special teams for cleansing of sewerage lines

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) iss ..

Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) issues Senate election's tickets

52 seconds ago
 Police seize 1.25kg heroin from couple

Police seize 1.25kg heroin from couple

53 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan