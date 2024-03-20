Hyderabad: Fines Imposed On 8 Traders
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2024 | 08:09 PM
As many as 20 thousand 500 rupees fines were imposed on 8 traders in district Hyderabad during crackdown against profiteers, on the ninth day of Ramazan
These actions were taken by the concerned Assistant Commissioners and Revenue Officers on the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, against the traders who did not display the price lists at the proper place and charged extra price for essential items by violating law.
Meanwhile, a fine of 5 thousand rupees was collected from one trader in taluka City, 10 thousand rupees from one trader in taluka Latifabad, 3 thousand rupees from 3 traders in taluka Qasimabad and 2500 rupees were collected from 3 traders in taluka Rural.
