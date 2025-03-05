Hyderabad: Fire breaks out flat due to battery explosion

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) A battery explosion triggered a fire inside a flat in Anarkali Plaza, unit no. 7 Latifabad on Wednesday evening. The explosion led to the destruction of valuable household items, which were completely burned.

Upon receiving the report, the Sindh Emergency Rescue Service team reached the scene and managed to control the fire. Female firefighters were also involved in the firefighting efforts. However, no loss of life has been reported in the incident.