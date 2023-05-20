Hyderabad gets new SSP

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Sajid Amir Suddozai assumed charge of his office, replacing Amjad Ahmed Shaikh here on Saturda

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Sajid Amir Suddozai assumed charge of his office, replacing Amjad Ahmed Shaikh here on Saturday.

All the police officers and staff welcomed the SSP upon his arrival. He took the charge as 146th SSP of Hyderabad.

Later, the police also presented a guard of honour to the newly appointed SSP.