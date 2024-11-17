Hyderabad Gymkhana to celebrate evening with Amber Mahek on Nov 24

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Hyderabad Gymkhana would celebrate an evening with Queen of Melody Amber Mahek on 24th November 2024 (Sunday) at 7 pm.

Convener Entertainment Committee Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah informed here on Sunday that the Management of Hyderabad Gymkhana keeping its tradition to host musical concerts has decided to host an event to tribute an eminent Singer followed by an Award ceremony.