Hyderabad Host Lions Club To Organize Free Eye Camp On 24 November

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2023 | 04:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The Hyderabad Host Lions Club in collaboration District Police Department and SAYA foundation will organize the 50th annual free Eye Camp from November 24, here at the Police Ground.

A team of eminent ophthalmologists will perform the operations at the camp.

Admission of the eye patients will start from November 24, 2023.

