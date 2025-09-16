Hyderabad hosts International Literacy Day, Pledges to advance Non-Formal and Digital Education

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) On the occasion of International Literacy Day, the Directorate of Literacy and Non-Formal Education, Government of Sindh, in collaboration with partner social organizations, organized a prestigious event Under Theme of “Promoting Literacy in the Digital Era” here at a local hotel.

Divisional Commissioner Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi attended as Chief Guest, while Director of Literacy and Non-Formal Education Sindh Abdul Jabbar Mari hosted the ceremony.

Representatives of Right to Play, SEF, CSSP, SPARC, and Sindh Community Foundation, along with social leaders and education experts, participated in the event.

During the session, speakers including Javed Hussain (CEO, Sindh Community Foundation), Abdul Hameed (Chairman, CDF Pakistan), Tasleem Magsi, and Abdul Waheed Sangrasi highlighted the significance of non-formal education, efforts to educate children and women working in rural and brick-kiln areas, and initiatives to combat bonded and child labor by bringing out-of-school children into mainstream education.

A panel discussion featuring Dr. Ameer Abro (Regional Head, SPARC), Waheed Sangrasi (CSSP), Kashif Bajir, Atta Muhammad, Habibullah Khaskheli, Sarwar Mallah underscored the need to improve educational standards through digital technology, develop online content, and build trust within communities to sustain literacy initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Director of Literacy and Non-Formal Education Sindh Abdul Jabbar Mari said that International Literacy Day was celebrated last year as well, and once again stakeholders have gathered with renewed determination to bridge gaps in education.

He informed participants that currently 5,000 non-formal education centres are operational in Sindh with 99 percent enrolment, a clear sign of children’s eagerness to learn. In the next phase, 1,500 additional centres will be opened in vulnerable areas to transition children aged 9 to 16 from non-formal to formal schooling.

In his address, Commissioner Hyderabad Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi said that, the event provides an opportunity to define individual and collective roles in advancing education. Non-formal education, he noted, is a serious matter, and institutions are working on their own, the real challenge is to transform the dreams of children who are deprived of resources into reality.

“If a talented child aspires to become a doctor but lacks the means to achieve it, it is our shared responsibility to help make that dream possible,” he emphasized. Quality education and character-building, along with counselling of children, should be the top priority to bring change where it is needed most.

The ceremony featured student performances on themes of non-formal education, stage shows, and documentaries by partner organizations on literacy, child labor, and digital literacy projects being run in Sindh’s rural areas.

At the conclusion of the event, Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi and Director Abdul Jabbar Mari distributed learning certificates to women who had completed literacy training under the Sindh Community Foundation project. Shields and gifts were also presented to girls and women associated with various literacy programmes.