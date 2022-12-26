Hyderabad hub for bangle craftsman in Pakistan

Hyderabad is the hub for bangle craftsmanship in Pakistan as it has the most appropriate weather conditions.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Hyderabad is the hub for bangle craftsmanship in Pakistan as it has the most appropriate weather conditions.

Thirty-two glass bangle manufacturing units are situated in the city, out of which ten are automated. Almost 350,000 people are involved in the manufacturing, trading, packaging and transportation of glass bangles, which includes women and children. These bangles are rigid bracelets which had been worn for a long time in South Asia.

The procedure involves several stages, each of which happens under a different roof and is carried out by a different pair of hands. Skilled labor is required, most of which was provided by women and children. It seems astonishing to consider it, but twenty-five people are involved in making a single glass bangle.

Manufacturing of 'Choori' starts from the collection of discarded pieces of glass used as raw material for the manufacturing of bangles. Glass is melted into a glowing, red substance at temperatures of 1400 degrees Fahrenheit. This process is termed as Sadai. The mixture is passed onto a roller machine, which converts the liquid into long rolls of glass, shaped circularly.

These rolls are then separated into rings and a high-temperature furnace adds glossiness and sheen. The next stage is called Jurai and involves, mainly, women. The opposite ends of a Choori or glass bangle are joined in a high flame, often with no cooling facilities in the room. The bangles are then sent for Meena Kaari in which glitter and crystals are added. They are painted in rooms filled with the smell of spray paint. The finished product is then packaged and sent to retailers.

The craftsmen themselves were often paid for nominal amount for 15 days which was insufficient to run their livelihood.

Perhaps one of the most famous places to buy bangles in Hyderabad is 'Choori Bazaar', a wholesale market south of the main Shahi Qila Chowk, which exclusively deals in bangles. It is a narrow lane covered in shops and decorating units, with people conversing loudly across shops and local street food vendors selling fresh goods. Choori Bazaar is particularly vibrant during Ramadan and in days before Eid, when ladies throng to the bazaar to find matching bangles for their Eid dresses.