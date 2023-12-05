Hyderabad: Illegal encroachments removed from different areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Actions have been taken against illegal encroachments in Hyderabad on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City, Ahmed Murtaza, led the operation against encroachments.

According to a handout, anti-encroachment team under supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Ahmed Murtaza, successfully eliminated temporary encroachments from station road, resham Gali to Koh-e-Noor Chowk area, Gol Building, Khokhar Mohallah and surroundings.

On this occasion, apart from Mukhtiarkar Ghulam Mustafa Shar, the staff of sindh police and anti-encroachment force was also accompanied with him.