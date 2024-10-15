Hyderabad: International Day Of Rural Women Celebrated With Enthusiasm
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2024 | 06:26 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The Women Complaint Cell Hyderabad celebrated International Day of Rural Women with great enthusiasm. On the occasion, Syeda Qurat-ul-Ain Shah, in charge of the Women Complaint Cell, said that the day was observed annually on October 15 to acknowledge the important role rural women play in their communities.
She further highlighted that rural women face numerous challenges in their daily lives, including labor-intensive work such as farming and livestock management to support their families. Despite their contributions, rural women still lack access to basic amenities such as healthcare, security and education.
Syeda Qurat-ul-Ain emphasized the need for collective awareness about the challenges faced by rural women. She stressed that just as professional women in other sectors were encouraged and empowered, similar efforts were also needed to uplift rural women and empower them in their respective fields.
