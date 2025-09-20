Open Menu

Hyderabad, Jamshoro Districts' Police Start Weapons Clean Up Drive

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2025 | 09:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) A weak long drive against illegal weapons was started in Hyderabad and Jamshoro districts on Saturday on the directives of the Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon.

According to details, SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio and SSP Jamshoro Zafar Siddique Changa directed all the police stations to start the operation. They asked the cops to ensure that all weapons in the inventory were cleaned and checked.

Meanwhile, SSP Hyderabad also inspected the vehicles being used by the district police.

He was accompanied by the police department's transport officials who pointed out defects in the vehicles.

The SSP directed the concerned officials to immediately ensure adequate repair of the vehicles.

Separately, at a ceremony held at the office of DIG Hyderabad, DIG Tariq Razzak Dharejo affixed badges of promotions on the shoulders of 32 Sub Inspectors who had been elevated to the next rank of Inspector.

The promoted Inspectors were posted in the 9 districts of Hyderabad Police Range including 7 in Hyderabad, 5 in Jamshoro, 4 in Dadu and 2 each in Thatta, Badin, Matiari and Tando Allahyar districts.

