Hyderabad, Jamshoro Districts' Police Start Weapons Clean Up Drive
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2025 | 09:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) A weak long drive against illegal weapons was started in Hyderabad and Jamshoro districts on Saturday on the directives of the Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon.
According to details, SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio and SSP Jamshoro Zafar Siddique Changa directed all the police stations to start the operation. They asked the cops to ensure that all weapons in the inventory were cleaned and checked.
Meanwhile, SSP Hyderabad also inspected the vehicles being used by the district police.
He was accompanied by the police department's transport officials who pointed out defects in the vehicles.
The SSP directed the concerned officials to immediately ensure adequate repair of the vehicles.
Separately, at a ceremony held at the office of DIG Hyderabad, DIG Tariq Razzak Dharejo affixed badges of promotions on the shoulders of 32 Sub Inspectors who had been elevated to the next rank of Inspector.
The promoted Inspectors were posted in the 9 districts of Hyderabad Police Range including 7 in Hyderabad, 5 in Jamshoro, 4 in Dadu and 2 each in Thatta, Badin, Matiari and Tando Allahyar districts.
Recent Stories
Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan
President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in China’s Kashgar
Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan
Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gang
Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people in Punjab
Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian ..
Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion Emirati talent
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..
Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away
Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices
Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web
UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kohat Police arrests criminal wanted in attempted murder case2 minutes ago
-
KP Govt initiates establishment of Cyberknife Robotic Radiosurgery in HMC: Adviser2 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari district inspects dykes, reviews camps2 minutes ago
-
Mayor directs TMCs, UCs to kick-start fumigation to prevent dengue2 minutes ago
-
KP CM visits idle meat processing plant, directs for operational by Oct 152 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police intensify snap checking operations to maintain law, order2 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad, Jamshoro districts' police start weapons clean up drive2 minutes ago
-
Intl Buddhist delegation visits Badshahi mosque12 minutes ago
-
Physical verification, geo-tagging of wheat stocks initiated in Punjab12 minutes ago
-
Geneva seminar urges UNCHR to take cognizance of the Indian government’s nefarious move of alterin ..12 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Qureshi, Pakistani delegation discuss ways to facilitate exporters12 minutes ago
-
Martyred Naib Subedar Jawad laid to rest with full military honors12 minutes ago