Hyderabad: Khuli Kachehri Held At Treasury Office On Ombudsman’s Directives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) In compliance with the directives of the Provincial Ombudsman and the Accountant General Sindh, an open court (Khuli Kachehri) was held on Thursday at the treasury office Hyderabad. The session was presided over by the Regional Director of the Ombudsman Abdul Wahab Memon and District Accounts Officer Syed Iftikhar Ali.

During the hearing, a total of 27 cases were reviewed, out of which 8 were resolved on the spot, while the remaining cases were set to be addressed in the next hearing. Speaking on the occasion, the Regional Director Ombudsman Abdul Wahab Memon commended Hyderabad district for outperforming other districts in addressing public concerns on a priority basis.

“The majority of the cases pertain to 2024, and will likely be resolved by next month,” he stated, encouraging citizens to reach out to the Ombudsman’s office for grievances related to provincial and Federal departments.

He assured that public issues would be addressed with urgency.

Three new cases were registered during the hearing, and their proceedings will take place in the next hearing. Emphasizing public awareness, officials urged citizens to actively participate in these hearings, which were designed to facilitate them.

The public hearing addressed cases from various departments, including five from the health department, five from education, two from the police, three from agriculture and 12 from different organizations.

