Open Menu

Hyderabad Law College Hosts Second Lecture On Career Counseling

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2025 | 07:45 PM

Hyderabad Law College hosts second lecture on career counseling

Hyderabad Law College successfully hosted the second lecture of its ongoing Lecture Series, featuring the esteemed Barrister Aashir Masood Mahar as the guest speaker

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Hyderabad Law College successfully hosted the second lecture of its ongoing Lecture Series, featuring the esteemed Barrister Aashir Masood Mahar as the guest speaker.

The session began with an insightful career counseling segment, where Barrister Aashir guided students on various career paths after completing their LLB.

He provided a comprehensive overview of options for those aspiring to become a Barrister, explaining key qualifications such as GDL, BTT and other routes. Students actively engaged in the discussion, asking thought-provoking questions, which he addressed with expert advice.

In the second half of the lecture, Barrister Aashir delivered an in-depth overview of Pakistan’s Criminal Justice System and explained the entire process of criminal litigation, from FIR registration and investigation to remand, challan submission, framing of charges, trial proceedings and the final judgment.

His practical insights helped students understand the real-world functioning of criminal law.

The session concluded with an interactive Q&A, where students enthusiastically participated, seeking clarity on various legal concepts.

As a token of appreciation, Hyderabad Law College presented Barrister Aashir Masood Mahar with an Appreciation Shield, recognizing his valuable contribution to legal education.

Recent Stories

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Pakistan Embass ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing

1 minute ago
 Hyderabad Law College hosts second lecture on care ..

Hyderabad Law College hosts second lecture on career counseling

1 minute ago
 Foreign investors to be provided all possible faci ..

Foreign investors to be provided all possible facilities under SIFC: Governor Te ..

1 minute ago
 Uzma Kardar inspected NID campaign

Uzma Kardar inspected NID campaign

1 minute ago
 Nawaz, Maryam meet party MPAs

Nawaz, Maryam meet party MPAs

1 minute ago
 IPDS, IICA sign MoU to boost Central Asia-South A ..

IPDS, IICA sign MoU to boost Central Asia-South Asia ties

16 seconds ago
DPM Dar, Saudi FM agree to convene extraordinary O ..

DPM Dar, Saudi FM agree to convene extraordinary OIC meeting of FMs on Gaza

3 minutes ago
 MNSUA opens tower to measure gasses exchange betwe ..

MNSUA opens tower to measure gasses exchange between atmosphere, land surface

5 minutes ago
 Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 presented i ..

Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 presented in National Assembly

5 minutes ago
 Efforts being made to provide maximum benefits to ..

Efforts being made to provide maximum benefits to farmers: Minister Kirmani

3 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara takes notice of elderly citizen’s ass ..

DIG Hazara takes notice of elderly citizen’s assault, suspends police officer

7 minutes ago
 Health Advisor meets protesting employees, issues ..

Health Advisor meets protesting employees, issues directive for problem resoluti ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan