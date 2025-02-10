Hyderabad Law College Hosts Second Lecture On Career Counseling
Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2025 | 07:45 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Hyderabad Law College successfully hosted the second lecture of its ongoing Lecture Series, featuring the esteemed Barrister Aashir Masood Mahar as the guest speaker.
The session began with an insightful career counseling segment, where Barrister Aashir guided students on various career paths after completing their LLB.
He provided a comprehensive overview of options for those aspiring to become a Barrister, explaining key qualifications such as GDL, BTT and other routes. Students actively engaged in the discussion, asking thought-provoking questions, which he addressed with expert advice.
In the second half of the lecture, Barrister Aashir delivered an in-depth overview of Pakistan’s Criminal Justice System and explained the entire process of criminal litigation, from FIR registration and investigation to remand, challan submission, framing of charges, trial proceedings and the final judgment.
His practical insights helped students understand the real-world functioning of criminal law.
The session concluded with an interactive Q&A, where students enthusiastically participated, seeking clarity on various legal concepts.
As a token of appreciation, Hyderabad Law College presented Barrister Aashir Masood Mahar with an Appreciation Shield, recognizing his valuable contribution to legal education.
