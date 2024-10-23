Open Menu

Hyderabad: Man Died In Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Hyderabad: Man died in accident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) A man died in a road accident during the wee hours in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

According to Edhi sources, an unknown vehicle struck a pedestrian near Malang Hotel close to Husri as a result he lost his life.

The deceased was identified as 40-year old Javed, whose body the Husri police shifted the body to the civil hospital through Edhi ambulance.

The Police had started an investigation.

