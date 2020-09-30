UrduPoint.com
Hyderabad March To Be Milestone In Achieving Urban Rights: MQM-P Leaders

Umer Jamshaid 54 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 11:10 PM

Hyderabad March to be milestone in achieving urban rights: MQM-P leaders

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The member Rabita (Coordination) Committee of Muttahida Quomi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Masood Mehmood Wednesday said that Hyderabad March to be taken out on October 4 would give a clear message that no one could usurp the rights of the urban populace of Sindh.

  While addressing public gatherings at Phuleli and Kohsar towns, Masood Mehmood alleged that so called champions of democracy by adopting the policy of discrimination in Sindh have deprived the rights of the citizens of Urban areas and divested urban youth of the government jobs through fake domiciles.

  Member MQM-P Rabita Committee Abu Bakar said that the Hyderabad March would expose the faces of those who divided the urban and rural Sindh through their linguistic policy. People were fully aware of those who were sincere with the land of Sindh and who had plundered the exchequer, he said.

  MNA Salahuddin asserted that Pakistan Peoples Party created urban-rural divide by enforcing quota system and now its leader leveling allegations of the division of Sindh upon those who were sincere with the homeland. The urban youth have been deprived of their due rights and they would not allow anyone to usurp their liberties, he added.

  MNA Sabir Kaimkhani said that the Hyderabad March would end the era of cruel rulers of Sindh.

No one could stop the voice of patriots, he said and vowed to continue the struggle for the due rights of the citizens living in urban areas of Sindh.

  Forefathers of those people had rendered sacrifices of their lives and properties and they have no need of a certificate of "sons of the soil", MPA Nasir Qureshi opined.

  MPA Nadeem Siddiqui said that Hyderabad March of October 4 would end the corruption culture in the province. "On that day, the people will raise voice against injustices of the Sindh government to the citizens", he added.

  The public gatherings were also addressed by members Sindh Organization Committee Haq Nawaz and Muhammad Ali shah and Joint Organizers Hyderabad district Iftikhar Kaimkhani and Rashid Khan.

Earlier,  Muttahida Quomi Movement (P) Hyderabad district arranged Quran Khawani and Fateha Khawani in connection with the 32nd death anniversary of the martyrs of 30th September carnage.

  Besides large number of MQM (P) workers, towns and union councils in-charges and women wing workers; members MQM (P) Rabita Committee Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan, Abdul Waseem, Javed Hanif, Dr. Zafar Kamali, In-Charge Sindh Organizing Committee Saleem Razzaq, district organizer Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui, MPA Rashid Khilji and MPA Nasir Hussain Qureshi attended Quran Khawani and Fateha Khawani. 

