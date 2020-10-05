Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Hyderabad chapter organizer Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui Monday said October 4, Hyderabad march was a referendum against the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) government in Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Hyderabad chapter organizer Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui Monday said October 4, Hyderabad march was a referendum against the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) government in Sindh.

In a statement issued here, he expressed gratitude to the party's supporters, representatives of the traders and civil society for making the event successful through their participation.

He said the people had endorsed the struggle for creation of an urban Sindh based province and for which the people were ready to offer sacrifices.

"The people causing colossal financial losses to Sindh should be ready for their accountability," he warned.

Siddiqui said the people of Sindh had grown-up and they were aware of the PPP's filthy politics during its consecutive 13-year government.