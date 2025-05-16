Hyderabad marks “Youm-e-Tashakur for Marka-i-Haq” to present tribute armed forces

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Like other parts of the country, a solemn ceremony titled “Youm-e-Tashakur for Marka-i-Haq” was held at the circuit house lawn in Hyderabad on Friday, organized by the district administration to pay tribute to Pakistan’s brave armed forces for giving a fitting response to Indian aggression.

The event was attended by a large number of notable figures including MNA Syed Tarique Shah Jamote, Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro, Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon, DIG Tarique Razaque Dharejo, Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon, SSP Adeel Ahmed Chandio as well as respected citizens, government officials, representatives of civil society, teachers and students.

Addressing the gathering, MNA Syed Tarique Shah Jamote highlighted Pakistan’s immediate condemnation of the Pahalgam incident, stating that we repeatedly explained to India, even our government sent them a message that if you want, you can get an independent investigation done by any international forum.

He warned Indian leadership, “You may have a larger military, but if you dare look at Pakistan with hostility, this nation of 250 million will stand as one army. Our political views may differ, but when it comes to Pakistan’s sovereignty, we are united.”

Mayor Kashif Shoro lauded Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for effectively presenting Pakistan’s stance on international platforms. “The world saw India’s baseless aggression and stood with Pakistan,” he noted.

“Our unity is our strength, and we will remain united forever.”

Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peace, stating, “We are a peaceful nation and have never been fond of war. The allegations of spreading terrorism are baseless. Pakistan has been among the countries most affected by terrorism since 1947, be it the funding or support of the BLA, the Jaffar Express tragedy, the APS massacre or the terrorism of 1971 that split our country.”

He criticized India’s Operation “Sindoor,” stating that it was launched on fabricated reports. “Our armed forces made us proud, defeating India not just diplomatically, but on the battlefield. During the conflict, Indian jets were neutralized, and even their advanced S-400 air defense system was rendered ineffective by only a few Pakistani jets.”

DIG Tarique Razaquie Dharejo addressed internal critics, stating, “We did not only respond to India, but also to those within our own borders who spread despair through YouTube and social media. Today, they have nothing left to say.”

Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon we celebrate our unity, sovereignty and perseverance as a nation today that had weathered countless challenges with unshakable resolve. The event concluded with a unity rally, symbolizing national solidarity and pride.