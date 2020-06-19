Hyderabad mayor condemns attack on Rangers in Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Mayor Syed Tayyab Hussain has condemned the terrorist attacks on Rangers in Karachi, Ghotki and Larkana on Friday.

In a statement, Hussain said the cowardly attacks could not dent the resolve of the nation and the armed forces to defeat and uproot the menace of terrorism.

He expressed condolences with the families of the martyred personnel and the civilian and prayed for swift recovery of the injured.