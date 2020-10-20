UrduPoint.com
Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas-Khokhrapar Train Resumption Demanded

Tue 20th October 2020 | 09:58 PM

The two-day Divisional Superintendent Special inspection from Marvi station near Khokhrapar to Hyderabad was concluded by Railways' officers under the supervision of DS Railways Karachi, Arshad Salam Khattak

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The two-day Divisional Superintendent Special inspection from Marvi station near Khokhrapar to Hyderabad was concluded by Railways' officers under the supervision of DS Railways Karachi, Arshad Salam Khattak.

On visiting every en-route station the DS confronted cluster of crowd demanding urgent resumption of train service in their area from Pakistan Railways, said PR statement here on Tuesday.

" The region is laden with poverty and bus fares have surged exponentially in the aftermath of Covid-19. Railways provides the local population with the cheapest-possible mode of journey" said a local resident at Khokhrapar station.

Shah Abdul Latif, Marvi and Mehran Express trains used to travel between Hyderabad and Khokhropar prior to suspension of train operation earlier this year.

Entire railways infrastructure along the 200 kilometer track from Marvi station, former Zero-point to Hyderabad was meticulously examined in two days.

The office record available at all the stations, conditions of level crossings, manned as well as unmanned, and durability and strength of bridges were paid special attention.

As per customary practice, the deputed staff were presented with accidental scenarios and questions about trouble shooting techniques were made from them to judge their preparedness for coping with untoward scenarios. Cash prizes were given to officials who displayed command and masterful skills in their domain.

Regarding settlement of post-retirement payments of employees, Arshad Salam Khattak said that Ministry of Railways had approached the Federal government in this regard and very soon all the liabilities falling under different heads of post-retirement payments would be cleared.

