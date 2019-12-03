Hyderabad Model Court awards capital punishment to ex policeman

(@FahadShabbir)

Model Criminal Trial Court Hyderabad Tuesday awarded capital punishment to an accused Naim Akhtar (ex-policeman) after finding him guilty of killing a man

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Model Criminal Trial Court Hyderabad Tuesday awarded capital punishment to an accused Naim Akhtar (ex-policeman) after finding him guilty of killing a man

The Judge also imposed a fine of Rs. 0.1 million on the accused and in case of non-payment of fine amount, he will undergo six months rigorous imprisonment.

The Judge has already declared co-accused Ghulam Muhammad as proclaimed offender.

According to prosecution, deceased Amjad Bhurgari received bullet wounds and died during exchange of fire between armed robbers and police team of Fort Police Station on July 17, 2018 in the area of Tando Mir Mehmmod.

The Police team started firing at the time when robbers were trying to loot deceased Amjad Bhurgari. On the complaint of Ghulam Hussain Bhurgari father of deceased Amjad Bhurgari, the case was registered at Fort Police Station against Policemen Muhammad Naim, Ghulam Muhammad and three robbers and Muhammad Naim was taken into custody.